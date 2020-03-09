- The Trinity wallet hack, which took place in February, caused a loss of about $2.3 million in crypto.
- Since the investigation into the hack is moving slowly, IOTA founder David Sostenbo will reimburse the victims from his own funds.
David Sonstebo, the founder of IOTA, will be reimbursing the losses incurred by Trinity wallet users out of his own pocket. In February 2020, an attack took place on the wallet and the firm had announced that it was investigating a suspicious situation with Trinity. The seemingly coordinated attack aimed to steal balances from 40 GI+ accounts. The IOTA team had asked all Trinity Wallet customers to stop using their mobile and PC wallets and not put any more funds in them. The total estimated losses of the hack totaled to $2.3 million in crypto.
Recently, the IOTA Foundation has launched a migration tool for the wallet users to keep their funds safely. However, Sonstebo has stated that since the investigation is moving too slowly, he will ensure that the victims of the hack receive their compensation by paying money from his own pocket.
To bring assurance to everyone here, I will commit to that all victims identified here shall be made whole again. A significant portion of my own holdings will go towards resolving this unfortunate incident.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's recovery is underway, crypto experts say, as BTC/USD hovers below $8,000
Bitcoin has recovered from the intraday low of $7,689, but the upside momentum is nowhere to be seen. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering above $7,900, while $8,000 serves as initial critical resistance.
XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses
Ripple (XRP) recovered from the recent slump to trade at $0.2100 at the time of writing. While the coin is still 9% down from this time on Sunday, it managed to regain nearly 3% of its value since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum to scale up to 100k transactions per second - Vitalik Buterin
From the short-term point of view, ETH/USD hit the brick wall created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $209.00. The retreat pushed the price back towards the psychological $200.00.
Ethereum Classic remains the market leader; the coin gains 7.5% since the beginning of Monday
Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $805 million, has lost over 9% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $6.93 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.