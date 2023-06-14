- Federal Reserve chair has said rate cuts may not be appropriate this year.
- According to Jerome Powell, it could be two years before the next interest rate reduction.
- The assertion came after the agency left interest rates unchanged at the 5-5.25% range.
- Crypto markets have fallen, with Bitcoin price dropping to around $25,000.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has said 2023 may not be the year the agency reduced the interest rate, speculating a two-year wait before such an outcome. The assertion came during the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 14 at 2:00 pm EST.
Also Read: Federal Reserve meeting news conference: Powell speaks on policy outlook
Federal Reserve keen to maintain price stability
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has put out any hopes the market may have for a rate cut in 2023, saying it may not be the ideal time for such an action. According to the agency, the 5% will stick until a notable change occurs. This articulation clarifies hopes that go back to March 2023, when market participants anticipated at least four rate cuts before the end of the year.
FOMC Outlook— Emy (@CryptoEmy_) June 14, 2023
We know JPow is gonna pause today, no pivot though.
Bigger picture, market is still pricing in one more hike and may even see 2 hikes this year on the dot plot.
FFR +5% is going to be the annoying range until March 2024.
No rate cuts this year. $BTC $ETH $SPX
The move is part of the Fed's commitment to maintain price stability, which it believes is crucial for the economy to work. Notably, this is one of the agency's key mandates aside from pushing toward full employment.
Read Chair Powell's full opening statement from the #FOMC press conference (PDF): https://t.co/KQdViMip53 pic.twitter.com/Ihdh8tlUxr— Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) June 14, 2023
It is worth noting that the current pause comes after a series of ten consecutive interest rate hikes. To the naked eye, the move is meant to give the economy a resting phase from the prevailing pressure. However, experts say this decision is a calculated move to give the central bank a chance to evaluate the impact of the aggressive tightening efforts that have been employed recently.
While the sudden turn of events is a clear pardon for the traditional finance (TradFi) market, there is currently no expectation that this will rule out increases later this year.
As reported, "The Summary of Economic Projections showed that the terminal rate projection for end-2023 was revised to 5.6% from 5.1% in March. Similarly, the end-2024 rate forecast rose to 4.6% from 4.3%. In summary, Fed projections imply two more 25 basis points (bps) rate hikes this year and 100 bps rate cuts in 2024."
Crypto market reaction to FOMC
TradFi's immediate reaction was bullish, as indicated by the US Dollar (USD), which gathered strength to suggest a hawkish takeaway. However, the crypto market slumped further, recording significant price shifts to continue the downtrend. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are down a steady 3.5%, 5.0%, and 10.3%, worse than pre-release rates. For BTC, the critical support zone lies between $18,982 and $24,885, as shown by IntoTheBlock's GIOM metric.
Any efforts to push Bitcoin price below this zone would be countered by buying pressure from approximately 5.89 million addresses that bought around 2.29 million BTC at an average price of $21,640.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
XRP price settles above $0.50, wiping out gains from Hinman documents release
The release of the Hinman documents, a key element of Ripple’s defense against the SEC, led to a temporary bounce in XRP price but the initial euphoria faded on Wednesday even as many experts consider that the documents could help the payment giant in its lawsuit with the US financial regulator.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire innovator and Ethereum co-founder.
Coinbase request for SEC rulemaking delayed for four months, citing a “weak claim”
Coinbase (COIN) request for the United States SEC to expedite its rulemaking concerning digital asset trading has been met with massive disappointment.The financial regulator demanded a 120-day waiting period before a determination.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.