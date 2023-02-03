Indonesia's financial services regulator first expressed its intentions to establish a crypto exchange back in 2021.
Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade is reportedly aiming to roll out a national crypto exchange by June this year, six months after its previous target of December 2022.
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan shared the new target launch date on Feb. 2 at the opening of Crypto Literacy Month in Jakarta, noting that the government is currently reviewing which companies meet their criteria to become part of the exchange, according to local reports.
There are five active crypto exchanges which are currently registered with the country's regulators, and according to Zulkifli the ministry’s crypto exchange could encompass all of them.
While these exchanges are currently facilitating all trades within the nation, the ministry’s exchange would act as a clearing house and custodian in the local crypto market.
A clearing house is essentially a mediator between a buyer and seller, ensuring the transaction goes smoothly. At the same time, its role as a custodian would see it manage the movement of assets between the two parties.
The Trade Minister urged the public to be patient with the national crypto exchange, saying: “Let us not rush because if it is not ready, things will get messy. The government does not want this to massively take a toll on the public because people do not know much [about crypto trading].”
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Indonesia had planned to set up its crypto exchange by the end of 2022, but it was delayed due to a number of obstacles.
Crypto assets in the country are currently traded alongside commodity contracts and supervised by the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency — also known as Bappebti — but the regulatory power will shift to the Financial Services Authority following the creation of a national exchange.
The regulatory shift comes in response to new crypto regulations ratified on Dec. 15, which recognize crypto and other digital assets as regulated financial securities.
On Dec. 5 the Bank of Indonesia’s Governor Perry Warjiyo had announced that a central bank digital currency it was planning to launch would be the only legal digital tender in the nation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: The market bottom no one wants to call
Cardano price continues to make gains in the crypto market, as the smart contract has risen 70% since January 1, reaching a new uptrend high at $0.4138. Despite the skeptical market sentiment for risk assets, Cardano’s Price action remains unfazed.
Algorand Price Prediction: Bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is showing an applaudable amount of strength to start the month of February. The scalable blockchain token could rally an additional 25% if market conditions are met.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO at a crossroads
Crypto.com price has been trading within a 10% range for nearly two weeks. The $0.08 barrier has consistently acted as resistance, and the mid-$0.07 has acted as support. The coiling range has yet to make a decision on which way it will resolve.
Terra Classic Price Analysis: Ray Dalio’s outright negativity on crypto existence is bad PR for LUNC
Terra Classic (LUNC) could only book roughly a 1.4% gain on the back of the Federal Reserve meeting from late Wednesday, which triggered upswings in all risk asset classes. The biggest winner of the evening was EUR/USD, as it traded over 1% higher and broke 1.10 to the upside.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.