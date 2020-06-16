- A recent Economic Times report suggested that Indian lawmakers are planning to reimpose a ban on crypto firms.
- Crypto community members in India said that the rumors of the ban might be a bit premature.
- As the sources cited in the article are not reliable, the accuracy of the news remains ambiguous.
In a recent article, the Economic Times (ET), an Indian news site, suggested that the lawmakers in the country were planning on imposing a new ban on crypto firms. The article cited an anonymous “senior government official” who told the ET “A note [presumably on crypto] has been moved (by the finance ministry) for inter-ministerial consultations.” Crypto exchange founders and startup CEOs working in the sector said that these rumors might be premature.
The article did not provide any additional information on what the note could be but says it was spurred on by the Supreme Court ruling. The latter had earlier allowed financial institutions in India to provide services to crypto exchanges and firms. The ET article said that the government could lean on a previous government draft law (from July 2019), which banned all crypto and proposed ten years’ imprisonment for anyone caught holding them.
Crypto-associated members in India seem not to agree with the report in question. Nischal Shetty, the founder and CEO of WazirX, a local exchange, said:
This is all leaked information. There is movement for sure, but no one has been able to get clarity on whether it specifically talks about a ban, or whether it talks about just moving forward with regulation. There are a lot of assumptions.
According to Shetty, the Finance Ministry is consulting with other government departments to discuss what the next regulatory step should be.
I’ve personally met people in government, right, ministers in Parliament, and what I’ve seen is they’ve been very positive about regulating. Some of them have been very vocal that a ban is not the solution because they understand technology … they understand that banning a technology is not a solution.
Another spokesperson from the Bangalore-based exchange CoinSwitch noted that the report does not mention any specific government body that’s responsible for such actions. They also added that the article did not contain any quotes from reliable sources.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales engineered BTC crash below $9,000
The head of Crypto Quant Kai Yang Ju pointed out that large market players pushed the price of the first digital coin below $9,000 on Monday, May 15. He believes that Bitcoin is on the verge of a new bear market.
XRP/USD regained the ground, $0.2000 is still a dream
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1916, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, in the recent 24 hours, the coin has gained nearly 3%, having recovered from May 15 low of $0.1822.
ETH/USD knocking on descending trendline resistance
Ethereum made a run for $240 after another dive to $220 on Monday. The trend reversal overcame the resistance at several levels including $225 and the 38.2% Fibo taken between the last swing high of $290 to a swing low of $218.
Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX
BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.