For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto.
"IMF is working on a paper in consultation with us (India) which will focus on "aspects of the monetary policy and the policy approach to crypto assets," said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.
Seth also revealed that the IMF had led a meeting with representatives of developing economies around the paper in January. The details confirmed CoinDesk's earlier reporting around the IMF's role in the G-20s crypto related discussions.
"There's going to be 135 minute seminar on crypto assets on the policy response (during a G-20 meeting later this month) and for that again the IMF is preparing the finalized paper that will form the base," he added.
India assumed the presidency of the G-20 or Group of 20 – the intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 largest economies including the European Union as a bloc – on Dec. 1 giving it the responsibility of shaping the group’s agenda. On the eve of taking over the presidency, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said how to regulate crypto assets will be a priority.
India's position on whether crypto is legal or not has been completely clear since it imposed stiff taxes in 2022 but didn't declare it as legal.
“I don’t wait till regulation comes into place for taxing people who are earning profits,” the Indian Finance Minister said when asked how a nation can tax something that it doesn’t acknowledge is legal.
"The question of legality will come only if something is declared illegal. Crypto assets are not illegal in this country," Seth explained becoming the second official to give clarity on the matter.
India's draft bill for crypto regulation has been in cold storage after it felt global consensus is needed first.
"We had prepared a bill (which) went through internal discussions. Thereafter there was a consensus that we have to deal with it at the global level," Seth said.
In terms of next steps for India in shaping global crypto policy the plan is to take the progress of the IMF paper from consensus at the G-20 to the crypto assets working group of the Financial Stability Board and then "all countries put together" because crypto is an asset class that can be traded across the board and thus "it requires all countries" to accept the policy, Seth said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Big whales movements in altcoins Loopring, AAVE, DYDX, CRV alarm crypto investors
Altcoin prices rallied in January 2023, the best performing month for cryptocurrencies since October 2021. Whales have increased their activity in altcoins Loopring (LRC), Aave (AAVE), DYDX and Curve (CRV).
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR targets $0.10
Hedera Hashgraph price is still in an uptrend until further evidence is displayed. Traders should continue following the trend while maintaining healthy risk management.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.