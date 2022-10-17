Cryptocurrencies found some support last week as stocks rallied and USD sold off. However, we again see USD index turning higher since Friday, and if this will resume then cryptos will have hard time to recover. However, we see the room on Bitcoin up to 20500 area, a potential resistance. At the same time I am also looking at Bitcoin market cap which continues to consolidate within wave four and we know that if this one breaks lower, the altcoins may follow. However, that's a weekly chart which for now may not impact the intraday bulls but its good to keep one eye on big picture.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows a continuation of the bear flag setup with no signs of invalidation yet. A daily close above $19,516 will be the first sign of a bullish resurgence. If buyers manage to flip the $20,737 barrier into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.
LUNA Classic Price Prediction: A second opportunity to short LUNC’s 50% crash
LUNA Classic price continued to slide lower over the weekend but things seem to be turning around this week. As the new week’s Asian session kick-starts, investors can expect a minor rally that will provide a better entry for the ongoing bearish move.
XRP Price: TapJets files amicus brief in favor of payment giant Ripple
Within days of Judge Analisa Torres’ approval of request, Tapjets a private jet charter company filed its amicus curiae brief supporting Ripple’s summary judgment motion against US regulator SEC.
Crypto Twitter’s hunt for the next 1000x altcoin is on
Analysts on crypto Twitter are looking for the next 1000x altcoin and evaluating hordes of DeFi tokens and altcoins. Based on their bullish potential, analysts have picked Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR).
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.