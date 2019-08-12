A new patent application for a blockchain-based browser patent has been filed by IBM.

It was confirmed via an official filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The tech giant, IBM, has filed for a new patent application from IBM which is described as a blockchain-based web browser.

IBM’s patent is for a web browser backed by a peer-to-peer network, filed on August 6 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office,

In terms of the browser, it will collect pre-specified information from web browsing sessions, according to the patent. The information will then be transferred to a network of peer-to-peer nodes for collection and storage.

Different demand settings would apply for browsing on a work computer versus a personal browser. Types of potentially storable session information include what websites one visits, bookmarks, task performance, geolocation, plugin installation, and security patches.