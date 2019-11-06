- The exchange will facilitate refunds in Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT) before Nov. 13.
- Houbi took the step because of the harsh American regulatory rules.
Huobi exchange, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced that it will freeze all customers’ accounts in the US on Nov. 13. Huobi stated in a blog post that its user agreement does not allow US customers to use its trading platform. Due to this, the exchange will be deliberately closing their accounts to “prevent any further trading or transferring.”
The US customers will be granted a grace period until Nov. 13. Before this date, the exchange will facilitate refunds in Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT). It will also direct the customers to return their borrowed funds in margin trading and withdraw any remaining cryptocurrencies from their accounts. The exchange will freeze all the US accounts after this date. In the announcement, Houbi said that it had to forbid the US customers from using the platform because of the harsh American regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.
However, this is not the complete withdrawal of Houbi Global from the US market. Huobi will push the users towards its “exclusive US strategic partner,” HBUS. Based in San Francisco, HBUS will serve customers in the US Similar to Binance.US, HBUS runs and operates independently from the larger exchange.
Huobi Global will also attend the blockchain festival BlockShow Asia 2019 in Singapore, which is scheduled for Nov. 16. Josh Goodbody, head of Europe and the Americas for Huobi Global, will also give his views at the Crypto DeFiance event at the festival. Goodbody will speak on matters like the fate of traditional finance and the advantages of decentralized exchanges to blockchain security.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday and is trading around $9,316. This follows a bearish Tuesday wherein the price of the asset fell from $9,412 to $9,320.75. The hourly chart for Tuesday shows us that the buyers and sellers have pretty much wrestled with each other ...
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slips back inside the range
ETH/USD recovered to $189.68 on Monday only to retreat to $184.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20 billion has lost about 1.4% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in a green zone on a day-to-day basis.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD defies gravity with 7% growth
EOS, the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.3 billion hit $3.61 high on Tuesday is driven by a strong upside momentum/ At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.58 with over 7% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
NEO price analysis: NEO in retreat, $12.00 out of reach
NEO reached the bottom at $10.144 on October 30. The coin had been recovering within the range and broke above critical $11.00 on Monday. It was a hard nut to crack for NEO bulls as it was strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.