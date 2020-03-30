- HSBC bank will be replacing paper records with a blockchain-based platform called Digital Vault.
- Using this platform, bank customers can access digitized records of securities that were bought on private markets.
HSBC bank will soon replace paper records with a blockchain-based platform, Digital Vault, to track $10 billion in private investments. Using this platform, bank customers can access digitized records of securities that were bought on private markets. Digital Vault reduces the time taken for customers to check, search or verify transactions in real-time. The need to contact the bank for access to information on their holdings will be eliminated. This upgrade to a blockchain platform comes as the bank expects the value of the private placement market to surge to $7.7 trillion in two years, representing a 60% increase since 2017.
Ciaran Roddy, head of custody innovation at HSBC’s securities services arm, said that interest in private placements from sovereign funds across the globe is on the surge.
With some of the yields that are on offer, we are definitely seeing an increase in demand.
The new blockchain platform is based on R3’s enterprise-grade, open-source blockchain solution Corda. HSBC bank is also planning to shift another $10 billion in private placements to its digitized blockchain-based records, making it a total of $20 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.
A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight
Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.