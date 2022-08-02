- ApeCoin price needs to hold and keep above the middle of its ascending channel’s boundary to keep the uptrend to $10.00 intact.
- BitPay adds support for ApeCoin, exposing the token to global merchants.
- APE’s newly created and active addresses spike, strengthening its bullish outlook.
ApeCoin price continues to hold above a crucial support line amid growing bearish sentiments in the cryptocurrency market. A widespread upswing across the market last week allowed investors to sigh in relief against a backdrop of immense losses experienced in June.
An ascending parallel channel currently functions as the governing chart pattern with an immediate upside target of $10.00. If the middle throughline of support holds, APE will have an excellent chance to rise above the market’s bearish conditions and stretch its bullish leg.
APE/USD daily chart
Global luxury brand Gucci accepts ApeCoin as payment option
BitPay, the world’s largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service provider, has announced support for ApeCoin and Euro Coin following requests from major luxury brands like Gucci. Consumers will have the opportunity to purchase, store and spend the two tokens using BitPay’s wallet app. Merchants within the BitPay ecosystem can also accept APE and EUROC as payment methods for goods and services.
“We added ApeCoin and Euro Coin because customers of our luxury merchant partners asked for it. They asked, and we delivered,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.
ApeCoin price may build on the momentum created by the adoption to make a solid bullish case in the coming days. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in the daily chart sits above the mean line to clear obstacles from the path to $10.00.
ApeCoin Daily Active Addresses
ApeCoin price will probably have a positive outcome if fundamental factors like the daily active and newly-created addresses keep soaring. As seen in the chart above, the former spiked to 2,147 on August 1 from 1,036 on July 24. A persistent increase in this metric points to a lively crowd and a positive impact on the price.
ApeCoin Network Growth
The protocol’s Network Growth on-chain metric, which tracks the number of newly-created addresses on the protocol, also recorded a similar growth pattern. From 312 new addresses on July 24, ApeCoin currently boasts 1,306 addresses per day. Growth in this metric tends to positively contribute to the uptrend’s momentum, which might prompt the move to $10.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price declines deepen amid fears over potential risks of the merge
Ethereum price plunged 6.5% in the last 24 hours as bears cemented their presence in the new month. The second-largest cryptocurrency moved higher last week, where it nearly brushed shoulders with $1,800. A glance across the crypto market reveals rampant overhead pressure, with Bitcoin price losing 2% of its value. More losses are likely as the week progresses, especially if bulls fail to reclaim recent highs.
Can Ripple bulls still make a comeback to save XRP price from a steep correction?
XRP performs a U-turn after sweeping crucial levels and collecting liquidity. This retracement seems apparent, especially considering the bearish outlook for BTC from a lower time frame perspective and altcoins’ high correlation with it.
Dogecoin to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
SHIB Holder Alert: Shiba Inu drops name of NFT game Shiba Eternity
Shiba Inu announced the name of the new NFT game currently under development. The mobile NFT game is called Shiba Eternity, and Shiba Inu developers created the project in collaboration with a world-leading video game developer.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.