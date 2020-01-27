A look at Bitcoin & Litecoin. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regualr cryptocurrency updates.

 

The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.

Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and Dash Monday fireworks

Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the green on Monday apart from Ethereum and Ripple, which are posting losses of 0.39% and 1.21%, respectively. Bitcoin recovering massively from levels around $8,200 to highs close to $8,700.

Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack

Bitcoin Gold (BTG), now the 35th digital asset with the market value of $200 million, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $11.82 at the time of writing. 

ETC/USD 5% rally retests $10 resistance on Monday

Ethereum Classic’s over 5% bull-rally on Monday dwarfs Bitcoin’s 0.42% rise, besides the other top three cryptos, Ethereum and Ripple are still grappling with losses. This bullish action commenced over the weekend and seems unstoppable towards the critical level at $10.

Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10 billion, is changing hands at $0.2284, down from the intraday high of $0.2334. XRP/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments improvement.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...

