How to make a quick 20% gain trading Algorand price

- Algorand price shows a triple bottom setup, suggesting a trend reversal.
- Investors can expect a 22% upswing to $0.89 from the current position.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.68 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Algorand price is currently bouncing off a stable support level after the recent downswing. The bullishness for ALGO is mainly due to the bottom reversal pattern formed over the past 50 days.
Algorand price kick-starts its move
Algorand price created a swing low at $0.68 on February 24 and rallied 30% to be rejected by a resistance barrier at $0.89. Since then ALGO has swept below $0.68 on March 13 and has retested it again recently on April 11.
This price action reveals a triple bottom setup, which is a bottom reversal pattern, favoring a bullish shift in trend. Since its last tag on April 11, Algorand price has rallied 7% and shows signs of continuing the uptrend.
The first hurdle bulls will encounter is $0.81; flipping that barrier into a support level will open the path for Algorand price to retest $0.89, bringing the total gain to 22%. While this level is a good place to book profits, a surge in buying pressure could propel ALGO to the next hurdle at $0.98.
This blockade is the only thing preventing Algorand price from rallying to $1.2 and clocking up a 67% gain from the current position - $0.73.
ALGO/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Algorand price, a sudden spike in selling pressure that pushes ALGO to produce a daily candlestick close below $0.68 will create a lower low. Additionally, this development will skew the odds in the bears’ favor and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price targets $0.000037 as bidding for ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ goes live
Shiba Inu price spiked by nearly 40% shortly after Robinhood announced it would add support for the meme coin. The fundamentals have grown even more bullish now that the bid event for ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ is live. Technical analysts anticipate prices to continue rising as speculation mounts.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins have a window to explode as big crypto stabilizes
Bitcoin price shows a consolidation pattern, which indicates that an upswing is on its way. Ethereum and Ripple are both showing optimistic outlooks that indicate gains in the next few days.
How to make a quick 20% gain trading Algorand price
Algorand price is currently bouncing off a stable support level after the recent downswing. The bullishness for ALGO is mainly due to the bottom reversal pattern formed over the past 50 days.
Solana price threatens a 20% crash despite Robinhood listing
Solana price seems to be suffering a worse fate compared to few altcoins and is a result of the Bitcoin crash. A recovery above immediate hurdles will allow SOL to restart its upswing, but a failure could result in further descent.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.