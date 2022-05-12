Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, borrowed money to buy Bitcoin. He has stated that he gets a margin call if Bitcoin tumbles to $21,000.
Margin Call
Saylor Tries to Defuse Fears
Pledge More Assets
Amazing Arrogance
Bitcoin Weekly Chart
Bitcoin chart courtesy of StockCharts.Com
Technically speaking, Bitcoin is on the tip of a major precipice. The next support level is somewhere in the $17,500 to $19,000 level.
That does not guarantee or imply Bitcoin will fall that low, but, this is a bear market and support levels tend to break.
Moreover, the fact that everyone knows where the pain level is, tends a bit to be self-fulfilling.
Thinking This Through
Saylor says he will simply pledge more assets. Well that will do nothing but set an even lower pain level.
This can cascade spectacularly.
MSTR chart courtesy of StockCharts.Com\, annotations by Mish
MSTR Does It Again!
This time, MicroStrategy (MSTR) is trading like a speculative leveraged play on Bitcoin (because it is a speculative leveraged play on Bitcoin).
How Many Days Before a Margin Call?
Stablecoin Crash: Luna Drops 86% in One Day, Yellen Seeks Regulation
And in case you missed it, please see Stablecoin Crash: Luna Drops 86% in One Day, Yellen Seeks Regulation.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Avalanche’s AVAX find its floor before rallying back to $70
AVAX price is currently down nearly 41% for the week, which may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of traders suffering months upon months of a slow bleed, major pain has been inflicted quickly and is hopefully almost over.
How will Zilliqa price react to the $0.04 level
Zilliqa price is undergoing a harsh sell-off. The $0.04 support zone could induce a pullback, but the amount of strength displayed by the bears leaves room for reasonable doubt. Zilliqa price is currently undergoing a severe sell-off as the price has fallen 45% in one day.
Will Matic price fall to $0.33
MATIC price is experiencing drastic bearish price action that warrants the idea of much lower targets. MATIC price has breached key support zones at $0.80 and $0.70. The Polygon network token is floating on thin ice, and the next substantial support zone lies more than 50% below at around $0.33.
Ethereum price to stage relief rally off new 2022 lows
Ethereum price action, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has faced renewed and accelerated selling pressure. After losing 13% at one point during the Wednesday session, buyers poured in and have pushed ETH, close to the open before promptly selling off again.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.