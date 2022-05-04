The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways today as some coins are going up, while the rates of others are falling.

Chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the only coin from the list today that is falling, declining by 0.90%.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, nothing has changed as the price keeps trading in a wide channel. In addition, the volume is going down, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this case, trading in the range of $38,000-$40,000 is the more likely price action until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,279 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is showing power, rising by 0.19% since yesterday.

ETHUSD

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite slight growth, Ethereum (ETH) is still trading below the vital $3,000 mark. If today's candle fixes near $2,780, there is a high possibility to expect a breakout of the red line soon, followed by a continued price drop.

Ethereum is trading at $2,823 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 0.70%.

XRPUSD

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP remains bearish despite the rise, approaching the $0.5461 level. If bears' pressure continues, the decline may lead to a further decrease to the zone around $0.55 until mid-May.

XRP is trading at $0.6150 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Why Polkadot price needs to crash more before triggering an explosive rally

Why Polkadot price needs to crash more before triggering an explosive rally

Polkadot price shattered the $15.97 support level and crashed 11%. DOT is likely to slide another 12% before retesting the $10.37 to $12.93 demand zone. A daily candlestick close below $10.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

More Polkadot News

Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price

Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price

MATIC price is hovering around a stable support level after a 65% crash. Investors can expect a bounce off the $1.01 support level to trigger a 44% rally to $2.89. A daily candlestick close below $0.745 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon. 

More Polygon News

Fantom price presents buying opportunity before FTM returns to $1

Fantom price presents buying opportunity before FTM returns to $1

Fantom price action has few peers regarding the massive losses it sustained in April. However, the breadth of the selling has yielded some extreme oversold conditions that point to a likely very powerful mean reversion trade setup. 

More Fantom News

Algorand price setting up to sweep the lows as bears aim for $0.56

Algorand price setting up to sweep the lows as bears aim for $0.56

ALGO price has printed strong sell signals. Algorand price fell short of clearing the bearish invalidation level at $0.7504. Invalidation remains the same at $0.7504.

More Algorand News

Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play

Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play

Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location