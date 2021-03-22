Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week. XRP remains the only coin trading in the green zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not finish the week under bulls' dominance. The price of the main crypto has fallen by 5.66% over the last seven days.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcon (BTC) keeps trading above $56,000, which means that there are still high chances of seeing a restest of the peak around $62,000.
Only if bears push the rate below $59,000 will they seize the long-term initiative.
Bitcoin is trading at $57,000 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the top loser today. The price of the coin has gone down by almost 5%.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the price decrease, bears have not seized the initiative as the altcoin keeps trading in a range between $1.18 and $1.33. At the moment, sideways trading is the more likely scenario, which means that the upper channel boundary may be tested.
Cardano is trading at $1.20 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has lost the least today. The rate of the native exchange token has gone down by only 2%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the first resistance at $282. The selling volume is low, which means that there are chances to break it and go to the next zone around $300.
BNB is trading at $263 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is not an exception to our rule as the "digital silver" could not keep trading in the bullish zone.
LTC/USD chart by TradingView
Litecoin (LTC) has retested the MA 50 on the daily chart, confirming bulls' potential to keep the growth going. If buyers break the first obstacle at $208, they will move to the closest one around $227.
Litecoin is trading at $196 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends losses following failure to cross $0.5500 hurdle
Ripple bears return to the table after a miss in crossing the $0.5500 hurdle, currently down 2.94% to $0.5030, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin sellers attack the previous key resistance line from February 01 amid downbeat RSI.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price shows signs of reduced volatility as it hugs a demand barrier closely. This level could bring about massive gains or trigger a steep correction. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Dogecoin delays its 20% move as volatility disappears
Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it. A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072. An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
Cardano coils up as bulls eye a 45% breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano price got rejected by the sellers present at $1.48 and is on a pullback. The ascending triangle formation projects ADA at $2.16 after a successful breakout. A spike in selling pressure leading to a subsequent close below $0.98 could invoke ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.