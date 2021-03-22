Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week. XRP remains the only coin trading in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not finish the week under bulls' dominance. The price of the main crypto has fallen by 5.66% over the last seven days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcon (BTC) keeps trading above $56,000, which means that there are still high chances of seeing a restest of the peak around $62,000.

Only if bears push the rate below $59,000 will they seize the long-term initiative.

Bitcoin is trading at $57,000 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the top loser today. The price of the coin has gone down by almost 5%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the price decrease, bears have not seized the initiative as the altcoin keeps trading in a range between $1.18 and $1.33. At the moment, sideways trading is the more likely scenario, which means that the upper channel boundary may be tested.

Cardano is trading at $1.20 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost the least today. The rate of the native exchange token has gone down by only 2%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the first resistance at $282. The selling volume is low, which means that there are chances to break it and go to the next zone around $300.

BNB is trading at $263 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is not an exception to our rule as the "digital silver" could not keep trading in the bullish zone.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Litecoin (LTC) has retested the MA 50 on the daily chart, confirming bulls' potential to keep the growth going. If buyers break the first obstacle at $208, they will move to the closest one around $227.

Litecoin is trading at $196 at press time.