Bulls keep dominating on the cryptocurrency market; however, some coins have already faced the correction phase.

Bitcoin

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the bears failed to break through the support of $60,000. The Bitcoin (BTC) price pierced this psychological level, marking the daily low at $59,500, and quickly recovered above $62,000.

Chart

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

At the same time, the BTC price could not stay above this level for long so, in the afternoon, the pair returned to the area of average prices and consolidated in a sideways direction.

It still relies on the support of the psychological level of 460,000 and the restoration of the pair to 100% fibo ($64,895).

Bitcoin is trading at $63,545 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Chart

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

DOGE keeps trading in the channel between the zone of the most liquidity at $0.2405 and the resistance at $0.3495.

At the moment, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative, which is also confirmed by the low trading volume. In this case, the more likely scenario is continued sideways trading in the area around $0.28.

DOGE is trading at $0.2728 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest loser today as its rate has fallen by 3.23% over the last day.

Chart

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as it is also located in a wide range. The selling volume is low, which means that further growth is more likely than a fall. Respectively, the ongoing trend might continue so the coin could accumulate more energy for a sharp move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00006865 at press time.

SafeMoon price appears to be consolidating following its 230% rise in the past week, reaching a swing high at $0.00000700 on October 29. SAFEMOON could continue to move sideways as the bulls catch their breath after the explosive uptrend. 

The Commonwealth Bank in Australia (CBA) will start supporting ten cryptocurrencies in its banking app, including bellwether digital asset Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. 6.5 million users of its banking application will gain access to crypto trading services.

Dogecoin price has been in a confused state as it rallied 22% over the past 22 days. DOGE market makers are likely to push to collect liquidity resting above $0.343. A decisive daily close below $0.196 will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is expected to launch Micro Ether futures in early December, after launching Micro Bitcoin futures in May. The Micro Ether futures will be sized at one-tenth of an Ethereum coin. The new contract will be sized at one-tenth of one Ether.

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

