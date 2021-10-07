How high are the chances of Bitcoin sustaining its gains and pushing altcoins higher?

Bulls remain in control in the cryptocurrency market. However, not all major coins are in the green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Buyers remained active yesterday, and the Bitcoin (BTC) price continued to rise. During the day, the pair broke through the psychological level of $50,000, and a new bullish impulse pushed the BTC price up to $52,000 at the end of the day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
A new October high was recorded at night near the level of $51,915.
Despite the fact that the buying volume has decreased this morning, the price has held above the $50,000 barrier and may continue rising towards the resistance of $58,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $54,922 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the only loser from the list, with the coin's price shedding 1.68%.
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
Despite today's drop, DOGE is looking more bullish than bearish. The altcoin has bounced back the support at $0.1940 and fixed above it. The trading volume is also high which means that bulls are ready to maintain the momentum.
In this case, the test of the resistance at $0.3495, where bears may seize the initiative, is the most likely scenario.
DOGE is trading at $0.2561 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is the biggest gainer today, with its price rocketing by around 25% since yesterday.
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB has seen three days of growth, and there is a high chance of seeing a short-term correction to the high of the previous day around 2010 satoshi. If bulls fail to hold this level, the correction may continue to the zone of 150 satoshis.
SHIB is trading at 2,205 satoshis at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price can rally 20% if it can hold above this crucial barrier
SafeMoon price is currently experiencing a slowdown as it hovers above a stable support floor. However, investors need to note that a successful bounce off this barrier could extend the altcoin’s rally. SafeMoon price set up three lower highs.
MoneyGram partners with Stellar, XLM price climbs 14%
MoneyGram has partnered with Stellar Development Foundation and Circle to launch crypto payouts. In addition, Stellar’s blockchain will integrate MoneyGram’s network to enable cash funding. Users will be able to convert cash into and out of USDC ...
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC technicals hint at 15% descent
Ethereum Classic price saw a decent upswing after a ten-day consolidation starting September 21. However, this ascent seems to be in jeopardy as technicals suggest an incoming pullback for ETC. ETC price rose 25% from September 29 to October 6.
AVAX price must return to $66 to keep bullish momentum
AVAX price remains one of the best performing altcoins during the second half of 2021. But its price action over the past two weeks leaves much to be desired and could be a warning of sustained congestion or a future correction. A return to $66 would confirm a resumption of the uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.