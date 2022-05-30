Most of the coins have come back to the previous levels as they are located in the green zone.

Chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2.24% over the last seven days.

BTC

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading above $29,000, which means that the growth may continue next week if they can hold the initiative. In this case, one should pay attention to the $30,000 mark, the test of which may be a prerequisite for the local trend change.

In this case, the upward move can lead to the growth of the resistance around $33,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,329 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of the weekly price change with a decline of 10%.

ETH

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has come back above the $1,800 mark, which is also locally bullish for the main altcoin. If the buying trading volume increases, there are chances to expect the test of the $1,900 zone next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,808 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has also gone down over the last seven days.

BNB

​BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the native exchange coin has returned above the important $300 mark. Thus, the rate is not far away from the resistance, which means that there is a possibility to see a rise to the $336 level soon.

BNB is trading at $304.8 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser from the list in terms of weekly change with a drop of 12%.

ADA

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Unlike other coins, Cardano (ADA) remains bearish as the bulls could not return the rate to the $0.50 mark. Respectively, until the price is below it, there are more chances to see a further decrease to the support at $0.3974 than a bounceback.

ADA is trading at $0.4740 at press time.

TRX/USD

TRX is the only coin located in the green zone as the growth has constituted 7% over the previous week.

TRX

TRX/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, TRX has not accumulated enough power for a continued rise based on the low volume. However, if the upward move continues to the $0.085 mark, there is chance to see the retest of the $0.08987 resistance shortly.

TRX is trading at $0.08155 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Why SafeMoon price could double again and here is what you can do

Why SafeMoon price could double again and here is what you can do

Safemoon price shows a healthy pullback after more than tripling over the last three weeks. This retracement will allow bulls to recuperate and regain their strength to trigger another run-up.

More SafeMoon news

Investors need to be cautious with XRP price until this happens

Investors need to be cautious with XRP price until this happens

XRP price has breached its consolidation phase but not with massive volatility. As a result, the remittance token is hovering above multiple support levels that might hinder a further move south.

More Ripple news

Crypto.com price struggles to break out, despite kickstarting 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Crypto.com price struggles to break out, despite kickstarting 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Crypto.com's partnership with Aston Martin at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix failed to trigger a bullish sentiment among investors. Analysts identify bullish divergence in the CRO price chart, and set a target of $0.20.

More Crypto.com News

Dogecoin price fails to recover despite Elon Musk’s announcement

Dogecoin price fails to recover despite Elon Musk’s announcement

Elon Musk, billionaire investor revealed that Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin can be used to buy merchandise on both Tesla and SpaceX. Despite the catalyst, analysts believe the Dogecoin price could fail to recover from its recent slump and identify $0.0637 as the short-term target.

More Dogecoin news

Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats

Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats

Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location