Fantasy sports is growing at a relatively impressive rate. Right now, a growing number of people are enjoying the joys of this pastime, and they can even make money with it.

For those who might not necessarily understand what fantasy sports are, these are essentially an array of virtual prediction games where a person or group of people assemble a sports team that consists of actual real-life players. The players’ performance in real life will determine their performance in the fantasy sports league and the team that eventually wins.

Fantasy sports have been popular for years now, and with the ease of leveraging internet platforms, they are only bound to retain this popularity. Now, it seems the blockchain sector is about to get a taste of the action as well. Different platforms are looking to integrate blockchain with daily fantasy sports, and market participants will want to see how well they perform in the long run.

Fantasy sports is great, but it could be better

Today, the gaming revolution has been brought about by impressive platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings. However, these platforms themselves aren’t without their issues. Being centralized, the platforms themselves are vulnerable to human error and manipulation.

Over the years, users have complained more about the lack of fairness and transparency that these platforms exhibit. These gaming services offer little to no visibility into their inner workings, so users simply have to have blind faith in their systems.

It’s not a new thing for these game developers to show fake winners with massive rewards just for the point of bringing in more people, only to hide the number of players and games in order to boost their profits.

Then, we have a growing number of illegal activities going on across these platforms. Point manipulation, game fraud, and much more are rampant, and the players end up bearing thes cost of these issues.

All of these go to show the importance of blockchain technology for fantasy sports. With blockchain, transactions are visible. Every transaction is signed off on via the public ledger, and anyone who’s interested can view them to ascertain their veracity, on its own, this already negates the possibility of fraud or anything else that could be the result of data manipulation or hidden information.

Blockchain technology is also the first doorway we have to a decentralized internet, where everyone can participate in fantasy games and even make decisions that affect the platform on which they play. One of the best things about building a product is that you can always listen to the people who use it and make changes based on what they say they want. Using a decentralized system, you can allow your players to vote on changes and give them a chance to tell you what they want.

Decentralization reduces the influence that game developers have on the system, but it also creates a world where everyone is seen and heard.

All about fanfury

One of the most interesting blockchain-based fantasy sports platforms is Fanfury - a service that allows users to sign up with their friends and build their teams and communities.

On the surface, Fanfury offers similar things to other fantasy sports sites on the surface - including the ability to sign up for “Large contest pools” and “player vs player” matches with an assembly of players from real-life sports teams. With access to over a thousand leagues across the world, Fanfury also ensures that players’ entertainment needs are fully met.

Built on the Terra blockchain, Fanfury also offers several benefits of the blockchain. Transaction rates are low, and information and money movements happen in an instant.

Beyond this, users can also enjoy some of the benefits of blockchain technology, including staking and community power.

Team sports

For years, fantasy sports were a way for people to come together and bond over the joy of sports. And now, with blockchain and sites like Fanfury, they can play and make a profit off their efforts. From the buying and managing of teams to providing the much-needed liquidity support for the network, these initiatives foster team sports in more ways than one.

To be fair, there are several other blockchain-based games that offer interesting innovations to the issues of fantasy sports. Even some of the biggest names in the industry are now embracing blockchain as they hope to improve and be better for their players. However you think about the space, there’s no doubt that the opportunities for blockchain in fantasy sports are immense.