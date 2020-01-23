A professional traders shows you how she is trading Bitcoin today. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin breaking out of big bearish pennant
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,650 (-1.50%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, price action breaking out to the downside. ETH/USD is currently trading at $167.95 (+0.10%), as the price continues to move within consolidation mode.
XRP transactions cannot be blocked, Ripple's CTO explains why
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.0 billion has lost 3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $0.2280 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2300 by the time of writing.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Crypto sell-off returns as Bitcoin dives under $8,500
The cryptocurrency market is back in the red, erasing the shallow gains posted on Wednesday. All the major digital assets are struggling with losses between 1% and 6%.
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD falls below the $10.50 level
BTG/USD is on course of charting a third straight bearish day. So far this Thursday, BTG/USD fell from $10.75 to $10.37, falling below the $10.50 level, in the process. This three-day downward spiral got triggered ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...