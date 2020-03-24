- A recent Hootsuite report, which cited GlobalWebIndex, indicated that around 11% Indonesians own some form of crypto.
- The credibility of the report is disputed as some of the locals believe the number is highly exaggerated.
According to a recent report by Hootsuite, around 11% Indonesians own some form of cryptocurrency. The country is ranked sixth in terms of crypto adoption following the Philippines, Brazil, South Africa, Thailand, and Nigeria. As the native fiat currency of Indonesia, Indonesian rupee (IDR) is slowly devaluing and more citizens are choosing to hold crypto. Since the beginning of 2020, USD/IDR surged by about 20%, which is quite a lot for a fiat pair. Most of the losses have been suffered in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The credibility of the report remains disputed. When the report was discussed on Twitter, some locals said that it’s unlikely that 11% of the Indonesians own crypto.
Douglas Tan, an Indonesian citizen, tweeted:
Indonesian here. The numbers are pretty misleading i think, as they might take 2017 bull run into account for calculating the 11%. In actual, there are so many fake accounts who signed up to the largest crypto exchange back to 2017, just to receive an airdrop. # sud be below 0.5% @DouglasTan30
The same report also said that seven percent of the world population owns at least some Bitcoin or altcoins. This means that over 546 million people across the globe own cryptocurrency. This figure is way higher than other estimations. For instance, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that there are only 50 million crypto users worldwide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC remains bullish but lacks momentum
Bitcoin is still looking pretty bullish toward the end of the US session on Tuesday. The price trades around 4% higher at 6,750.00 and could still hit the psychological 7K target. Overall we are still in the retracement phase from a major fall. On March 12th BTC fell around 38.81%.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP moves into large triangle pattern on the hourly chart
Ripple is now in a serious consolidation pattern after the large price fall. Since February 15th the XRP/USD price has fallen 52% from 0.34.78 to 0.1611 today. Ripple bulls can't be too happy with that kind of a performance but the price has bounce off ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD's retracement continues
Ethereum trades just over 1.5% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive. As you can see from the daily chart below the price has taken quite a big drop in recent times and ETH is currently in a retracement phase.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR finally breaks out of its range
Monero has been one of the better performing altcoins in the crypto market since the price drop. On 15th February the XMR/USD price was trading at around 96.00! This has been a massive drop to levels ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.