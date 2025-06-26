The Hong Kong government issued the “Policy Statement 2.0” on Thursday for the Development of Digital Assets in the region.

The Hong Kong government issued the “Policy Statement 2.0” on Thursday for the Development of Digital Assets in the country. Building on the groundwork laid by the 2022 framework, the new policy aims to establish Hong Kong as a global hub for digital assets innovation, with a focus on risk management, investor protection, and real-world utility.

The latest statement introduces the “LEAP” framework, which focuses on streamlined legal regulations, expanding tokenized products such as Real-World Assets (RWAs), and fostering innovation and developing talent.

Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury said in a press release that “Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to bridge traditional finance with the DA era.”

Hui continued that the framework set out in Policy Statement 2.0 helps the region to “leap towards a trusted, sustainable and deeply integrated DA ecosystem embedded within the real economy". It also keeps Hong Kong at the forefront of digital transformation, offering a clear roadmap for businesses and investors to thrive in a secure and vibrant Digital Asset market, he said.

As per the latest report, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) departments in the city will conduct public consultations on the licensing regimes for DA dealing service providers and DA custodian service providers shortly.

The favorable policy for the Hong Kong government signals a bullish outlook for the overall crypto market in the long term, as it would increase liquidity, wider adoption, clarity in regulations, and drive innovation.