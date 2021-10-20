The exchange is looking to address growing demand among institutional investors.
OSL, a Hong Kong-based digital asset trading platform, has started offering its exchange services to professional and institutional investors in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and México, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company, part of BC Group, a public technology and digital asset company, will provide institutional customers with “access to a global liquidity pool,” the company said.
Fernando Martinez, OSL’s head of Americas, told CoinDesk that the company was addressing the growing demand for crypto services among institutional investors in Latin America and will serve regional funds, family offices and private banks.
“Until the end of the year, we have removed fees for professional investors and institutions that want to start interacting with our exchange,” Martinez said, adding that the exchange does not operate with local currencies but directly with U.S. dollars.
In recent months, large financial services firms in the region have launched of a number of new investment products. In June, blockchain investment firm QR Capital started trading its bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Brazil stock exchange. A month later, the firm listed an ether ETF on the same exchange after winning approval from regulators.
Earlier this month, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) announced that it is considering listing crypto futures on its derivatives exchange.
Martinez said that OSL, the first and only digital asset company licensed by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, would compete against regional platforms that are currently providing similar services.
OSL primarily offers brokerage and exchange services, and to a lesser extent, custodial services, Martinez said. He believes that institutional crypto investment flow will soon equal retail investment flow in Latin America.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
