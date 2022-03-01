The start of the week is neither bullish nor bearish as some coins keep rising while others are already in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is going up by less than 1% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is about to break the resistance at $2,815 on the daily chart. If bulls can hold this mark until the end of the day, there is a chance to see further growth to the next level at $3,299 within the next few weeks.

However, such a scenario might be possible only if the leading altcoin can get to the vital $3,000 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $2,804 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today as the altcoin has risen by 3.22%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Despite today's growth, bulls need to get to the important $1 mark to keep the rise going. If they manage to do that and break the resistance at $1.003, the growth may lead the rate of ADA to the next level at $1.20 until mid-March.

ADA is trading at $0.924 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is showing a rise around 1% since yesterday.

​BNB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is also about to break the resistance at $384. The native exchange coin has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this regard, the breakout may be a prerequisite for growth to the $400 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $381 at press time.