The start of the week is neither bullish nor bearish as some coins keep rising while others are already in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is going up by less than 1% over the last 24 hours.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is about to break the resistance at $2,815 on the daily chart. If bulls can hold this mark until the end of the day, there is a chance to see further growth to the next level at $3,299 within the next few weeks.
However, such a scenario might be possible only if the leading altcoin can get to the vital $3,000 mark.
Ethereum is trading at $2,804 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today as the altcoin has risen by 3.22%.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
Despite today's growth, bulls need to get to the important $1 mark to keep the rise going. If they manage to do that and break the resistance at $1.003, the growth may lead the rate of ADA to the next level at $1.20 until mid-March.
ADA is trading at $0.924 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is showing a rise around 1% since yesterday.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is also about to break the resistance at $384. The native exchange coin has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this regard, the breakout may be a prerequisite for growth to the $400 mark soon.
BNB is trading at $381 at press time.
