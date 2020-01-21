Government of Dubai and Siemens join forces to promote blockchain use and education

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Siemens to organize several lectures and seminars.

Dubai plans on becoming the world’s first blockchain-powered governance country by the end of this year.

The government of Dubai has boosted its efforts to increase awareness about blockchain technology among the public. This is a move towards achieving its Dubai Blockchain Strategy goal of transforming the country into a global blockchain leader.

Being a government-backed initiative, Dubai Blockchain Strategy aims at turning the gulf country into the world’s first blockchain-powered governance country by the end of this year. According to a BTCManager report last year, the UAE officials had introduced a distributed database of medical professionals to meet the objectives of the Dubai Blockchain Strategy.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in association with Siemens, completed a series of lectures and seminars recently in Dubai and highlighted the importance of distributed ledger technology (DLT). These lectures focused on introducing blockchain technology in easy language. Additionally, they reviewed Siemens’ recently launched blockchain energy platforms.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO, DEWA, said:

DEWA supports the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the efficiency of government performance by transforming 50% of federal government transactions to blockchain by 2021. DEWA has a strategy for digital transactions, and was one of the first government organisations to adopt blockchain technology in a number of services and initiatives, including Green Charger registration for electric vehicles.



