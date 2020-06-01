Goldman Sachs bank had released a report detailing the reasons why crypto is not an asset class.

The crypto community, including the Winklevoss twins, has criticized the report publicly.

Goldman Sachs recently released a report that outlined five reasons why crypto is neither an asset class nor a suitable investment. The bank had said:

We believe that a security whose appreciation is primarily dependent on whether someone else is willing to pay a higher price for it is not a suitable investment for our clients. While hedge funds may find trading cryptocurrencies appealing because of their high volatility, that allure does not constitute a viable investment rationale.

Understandably, the crypto community was not happy with the report. The Winklevoss twins, who co-founded the Gemini crypto exchange, took to Twitter to criticize the report. Cameron Winklevoss said:

Hey Goldman Sachs, 2014 just called and asked for their talking points back. [email protected]

Tyler Winklevoss said:

The more I think about it, the Goldman report is probably a head fake [email protected]

Additionally, Goldman Sachs compared crypto’s popularity and the 2017 Bitcoin rally to Dutch tulip mania. The latter took place in the 17th century and is a well-known example of a speculative bubble.

Mati Greenspan, the founder of Quantum Economics, wrote: