FTX Co-Founder Gary Wang escapes prison sentence in $8 billion fraud case

Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release, with his cooperation in the $8 billion fraud case influencing the court's leniency.

Wang lost $11 billion, shared critical insights on FTX’s operations and is now creating tools to identify fraud in crypto and stock markets.

The sentencing ends the criminal cases against former FTX executives Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, marking the end of the exchange’s legal issues.

Gary Wang, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release on Wednesday for his involvement in a $8 billion fraud scheme. Wang is now the last former FTX employee sentenced related to the exchange's collapse, as reported by CNBC.

Wang admitted guilt to four charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, which could lead to a maximum sentence of 50 years.

His extensive cooperation with authorities significantly influenced the court's decision.. In addition to his sentence, Wang must forfeit $11 billion, in line with the penalties imposed on his co-defendants.

Wang’s ongoing role in investigations

Wang expressed deep regret in court for his role in FTX's collapse, delivering a short and sincere statement to customers and investors. Holding a single printed page he didn't reference, he regretted the exchange's collapse.

Wang’s defense attorneys claimed he was largely unaware of the company’s fraudulent activities. They asserted he did not know that FTX’s sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, misused customer funds until the scheme was underway.

Assistant United States (US) Attorney Nicolas Roos called Wang a "highly cooperative witness" and said he was a crucial part of showing how FTX worked on the inside and how customer funds were stolen. Wang gave investigators detailed explanations of the platform's code, which proved to be very important.

Wang has used his programming skills for fraud detection in stock and cryptocurrency markets after collaborating with authorities. He is developing a tool to identify illegal activities in crypto transactions and will continue this project while assisting with ongoing investigations.