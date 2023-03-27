A wallet controlled by the FTX bankruptcy estate has received several tranches of the Arbitrum (ARB) airdrop from wallets linked to Alameda Research, on-chain data shows.
According to Arbiscan, a block explorer for layer 2 blockchain Arbitrum, the wallet now holds 33,125 ARB tokens worth around $42,000 at press time.
The wallet also holds $10 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), almost $3 million of wrapped BTC (WBTC) and $4 million of Ether (ETH), all of which have been consolidated from the same Alameda-linked wallets since Nov. 13, two days after FTX filed for bankruptcy.
All held tokens are on the Arbitrum blockchain, a network on which Alameda has been active since 2021 by providing liquidity to protocols like Sushi and Stargate Finance.
After airdropping its early users with 1.275 billion tokens, Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion as the token trades at $1.27, according to CoinMarketCap.
The FTX bankruptcy estate has been attempting to consolidate various tokens and investments in the past few weeks, it filed a motion on Wednesday that will see it recover $460 million, including $404 million in cash, from little-known Bahamian hedge fund Modulo Capital.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales turn bullish with Shanghai upgrade less than a month away
Ethereum (ETH) whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH have been scooping up the altcoin consistently for a week. With the countdown to the Shanghai upgrade and the ETH token unlock event, there is a spike in Ethereum demand among retail investors.
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Ripple price is closing this week with very profitable numbers, even if a fade is ongoing. The fade occurred after bulls received a firm rejection at $0.50 and have been trading lower from that level since. If bulls can keep their hands on this momentum and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not overbought, at least some 20% profit is being prepared for next week.
Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?
Cardano (ADA) price is making the cut and has been shortlisted by several analysts that have put ADA in their top altcoin, primed to explode to the upside soon. ADA is flirting with a second week of gains and could recover its attempt to hit $0.415 as a crucial level for any further uptrend or downtrend.
Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?
Vechain (VET) price had a busy week as several new partnerships were announced. Next to integrating with Dappradar to promote cross-chain visibility, the partnership with Boston Consulting Group might be the one that draws the most attention. Vechain price though is not taking this news in a good way and rather is at risk of tanking further.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.