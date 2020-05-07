The case of the ridiculously deceptive economic data. Talking positions. Previewing US initial jobless claims. Why #bitcoin could be getting close to topping out.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
The crypto market starts the European session with generalised increases supported by the excellent performance of Bitcoin. The king of cryptocurrencies can have a run-up today to the next resistance level at $9675 in a first move and continue up to $10450 in the following hours.
Tron Price Analysis: For how long will the choppy market go on?
Tron price is currently retreating from the intraday high at $0.01614. There was a sharp but brief reversal from Wednesday’s low at $0.01554. Amid the choppy market with support at $0.0150 and resistance at $0.01662.
ETH/USD: Ethereal Summit may inspire short-term ETH gains
Ethereal Summit, a virtual crypto conference devoted to the Ethereum project and cryptocurrency industry in general, will go live today, May 7 at 7:15 am EST.
LTC/USD commences consolidation
Litecoin price is among the most improved cryptoassets in the market on Thursday and during the European session. The crypto features a 2% gain on the day after advancing from an opening value of $45.01 to $45.90 (market value).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.