Major equity markets in Asia have declined significantly in recent months, and bitcoin has followed a similar pattern.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Prices: In a slow but surprisingly volatile session, bitcoin fell to a six-week low around $38,200 before quickly recovering back above $40,000.
Insights: Crypto had a slow start to the week in Asia amid ongoing fears about COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
Technician's take: BTC's price range could persist for another week.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $40,485 +2.4%
Ether (ETH): $3,016 +3%
Top Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Dogecoin
|DOGE
|+24.7%
|Currency
|Ethereum
|ETH
|+2.1%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Bitcoin
|BTC
|+1.6%
|Currency
Top Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Cosmos
|ATOM
|−2.5%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Ethereum Classic
|ETC
|−2.4%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Filecoin
|FIL
|−2.0%
|Computing
Bitcoin recovers after dipping to six-week low.
By Angelique Chen
Bitcoin (BTC), after a big price swing over the past week, traded earlier Monday at its lowest point since mid-March but quickly recovered.
As of press time the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up 2.4% in the past 24 hours, trading at $40,485. Earlier, the bitcoin price fell as low as $38,202, the lowest in almost six weeks.
“Recent volatility has been driven by factors such as inflation, the Ukraine crisis as well as contractionary monetary policies,” said Daniel Khoo, research analyst at Nansen. “This has affected not only the stock market but also the crypto market, which seems to follow in tandem recently.”
Khoo said the fall in prices could be driven by the short-term negative sentiment as people go risk-off on volatile assets. “Many investors are also shifting towards [stablecoins] given the uncertainty and short-term bearish outlook, as the market has become too hot and periods of extreme euphoria were followed by market corrections historically,” Khoo said.
Ether (ETH) was up 0.87% in the past 24 hours, trading at $2,972. U.S. stocks were mixed as China’s Covid restrictions stiffened, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.7% and the Nasdaq up 0.2%.
Traditional Markets
S&P 500: +0.6%
DJIA: +0.7%
Nasdaq: +1.3%
Gold: $1,899, -1.8%
Insights
Slow Start to the Week for Crypto in Asia
Bitcoin’s correlation with the stock market has created a circular economy with China – even though trading the asset is officially banned in the country.
As lockdowns continue in Shanghai with possible expansions elsewhere, the CSE 300, a benchmark index of the 300 largest stocks in China, was down 3% while the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s stock index, dropped 2%.
Year to date, the Hang Seng Index is down nearly 15%, the CSE 300 down 22% and the SP 500 down 11%.
Hang Seng, other indices (TradingView)
This continued decline in China stocks has now reversed gains made in March when the government pledged to support the market to fight off a double-whammy of U.S. threats to de-list China stocks and continued COVID-19 fears.
The S&P ended last week down 2.7%, partly due to China’s uncertain macroeconomic environment.
Bitcoin, in turn, fell 1% during Monday’s Asia trading day, and pushed further down throughout Monday trading in the U.S. At time of writing, it was up 2.4% to $40,485. Metaverse major Axie Infinity shaved 10% off its value during trading on Monday in Asia while NEAR and NEO, tokens associated with layer 1 blockchains, declined 10% and 9.3%, respectively.
So as the stock indexes of the world’s largest economy nervously watch those in the world’s second-largest to see how this next and hopefully final chapter in the coronavirus plays out, bitcoin is caught in the middle.
It is a reversal, mind you, from March when it was China markets moving up and U.S. stocks staying flat. Bitcoin didn’t follow the trend because it trades in response to U.S. movement – but now the "circular economy" of China bringing down the U.S. market has in turn brought down bitcoin in this session.
Technician's take
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing after a 3% decline over the past week. Short-term buyers have returned around the $37,500 support level, although resistance at $43,000 could stall an upswing in price.
Momentum signals remain neutral on the charts, which typically precedes a period of rangebound price action, similar to what occurred between May and July of last year.
BTC is roughly two weeks away from registering a countertrend bullish signal, per the DeMARK indicators. If confirmed, buyers could begin to accumulate ahead of a seasonally strong period in May.
Still, bearish signals on the monthly chart suggests limited upside for BTC beyond the $50,966 resistance level.
Important events
Crypto Bahamas conference with investors, developers and other blockchain leaders
Visa second-quarter earnings
10 a.m. HKT/SGT(2 a.m. UTC): New Zealand credit card spending (YoY/March)
8:30 p.m. HKT/SGT(12:30 p.m. UTC): U.S. durable goods orders (March)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price looks like a scalpers market; here are the levels to be aware of
Bitcoin price could go for a countertrend rally. The risky countertrend move could unfold impulsive as wave C of B. Bitcoin price could continue to fake out traders as Smart Money has completed a successful liquidity hunt two Mondays in a row.
Why Solana price could fall an additional 25%
Solana price could see more downside as the bulls fail to establish support on multiple key levels. Solana price could fall an additional 25% into the $78 zone as the bulls failed to hold support following the breakout on March 30th.
These analysts remain bullish on Ethereum because of the upcoming Merge
Ethereum price could hit new highs with the upcoming Ethereum Merge, Travis Kling, a leading crypto analyst believes it is the biggest catalyst in history. Despite the delay, Merge’s timing is perfect for Ethereum’s price as the event could act as a catalyst for the altcoin.
XRP price falls amidst SEC delays, liquidity below $0.62 looks unsafe
XRP price could see liquidity grabs as the SEC delays the controversial securities hearing again. Liquidity under $0.62 has been deemed unsafe eye candy for long-term investors. XRP price still looks macro bullish despite the current market decline.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.