- The token will be listed on Singapore’s Global Crypto Offering Exchange.
- GCOX Founder reported that the token is not aimed at raising money but to build a token ecosystem.
The Filipino boxing champion turned politician has recently launched his own cryptocurrency, as reported by the South China Morning Post. The endeavor is aided by investors such as ex-Liverpool and England football star Michael Owen and Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is also planning to launch his own cryptocurrency on the platform.
The token, dubbed Pac token, will be listed on Singapore’s Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX). This will also allow his fans to buy merchandise and interact with him via social media. Jeffrey Lin, GCOX Founder & CEO, reported that token is not aimed at raising money but to build a token ecosystem. Pacquiao had taken office as a senator in the Philippines in June 2016. He currently holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title.
GCOX explains that its technology is built on the Acclaim blockchain and is designed to benefit celebrities at different points in their careers. GCOX’s chief communications officer Evan Ngow said at the time:
“We are committed to assembling a diverse, multi-talented array of stars at GCOX, and Jason will certainly not be the last musician to join our ranks.”
