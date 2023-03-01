- United States Treasury, Federal Reserve and officials from the White House are set to meet regularly to discuss the future of CBDC.
- As per reports, the launch of a digital dollar will not lead to a shift in the United States' policy.
- Last month, US Representative Tom Emmer also introduced legislation to limit the issuance of CBDC.
The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) discussions have no closer to even remotely approaching a conclusion. As a result, the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, will now include the US Treasury and White House officials as well.
White House joins hands with the Federal Reserve
The Under Secretary for domestic finance at the US Treasury, Nellie Liang, discussed what the future of CBDC looks like in the United States. In a speech at the Atlantic Council, Nellie noted that the Treasury, along with the Fed and White House, will begin "meeting regularly" to talk about the development of a CBDC.
The development of a digital dollar has been in the exploration and analysis stage for a while now. The Treasury intends to take this forward to discuss the possibility of the actual issuance of a digital dollar with its working group. With the Federal Reserve taking the lead research role, the working group does not intend to bring about a shift in US policies. Liang further stated,
"Full consideration of these issues for a possible CBDC – wholesale, retail, or both – will take some time to complete, but the Working Group plans to provide interim public updates."
While the wholesale CBDC could only be accessed by financial institutions, the retail digital dollar would be equivalent to cash and used by everyone. However, the Fed is adamant about ensuring that all the important arms of the system are in unison when it comes to the issuance of digital currency. Hinting at the same, Liang said,
"The Fed has also emphasized that it would only issue a CBDC with the support of the executive branch and Congress, and more broadly the public."
Some people still stand against CBDC
While the government is working to bring CBDCs on board, some other politicians are working to keep them at bay. In an announcement on February 22, US Representative, Tom Emmer, introduced the "CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act". Per Emmer, the bill would bring about three important changes. It would:
- Prohibits the Fed from issuing a CBDC directly to anyone.
- Bars the Fed from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy and control the economy.
- Requires the Fed's CBDC projects to be transparent to Congress and the American people.
Discussing the same, Emmer stated,
"Any digital version of the dollar must uphold our American values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness. Anything less opens the door to the development of a dangerous surveillance tool."
The community appeared split at this proposition as some considered it as keeping the Fed in check, while others still looked at the pros of CBDC's arrival.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Filecoin: FIL could see consolidation before a 30% crash
Filecoin price was among the few coins to continue its uptrend well into February, with the uptrend beginning to cool down just a few days ago. The altcoin is currently suffering the brunt of the recovering market as investors are acting cautiously, looking for a bullish or bearish signal.
Shiba Inu: SHIB set to drop 20% as whale moves bulk load of coins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks likely to tank in case crucial nearby support cracks in the wake of a major investor showing his hand. A big whale has moved roughly 180 billion coins in Shiba Inu from wallet 0xd6 to the Gemini and Crypto.com exchanges. Last time that same wallet made a similar move with a similar amount, SHIB price shed over 7%.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
MASK: Mask Network’s token gears up for a 25% price swing
Mask Network’s token is gearing up for a 25% upswing in its short-term uptrend that started on December 30. MASK bounced off the trendline and continued its climb towards the $5.12 target.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.