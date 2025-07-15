- US banking regulators released a joint statement to clarify the rules for banks planning to safekeep crypto for customers.
- The agencies asked banks to maintain the same risk procedures for crypto as they would for other products.
- The statement comes as regulators have loosened their previously strict standards toward crypto assets.
The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.
Federal agencies clarify crypto safekeeping services for banks
Federal agencies Fed, OCC, and FDIC issued a statement on Monday, addressing what banks should consider before safekeeping customers' cryptocurrency holdings. Safekeeping for banks is to hold assets on behalf of a customer securely.
The statement clarifies that existing regulations and risk management principles still apply to crypto custody services without introducing any new supervisory expectations for banks. Banks are expected to evaluate potential risks before providing crypto-asset safekeeping services, just as they would with any new product, service, or activity.
The agencies emphasized that properly safeguarding crypto assets means controlling the cryptographic keys tied to those assets in a way that aligns with existing laws and regulations.
The regulators also mentioned that bank officers, board members, and employees should have a good grasp of crypto-asset safekeeping services to enable them to establish robust operational systems. Other regulatory factors that require consideration include money-laundering controls, risk-management oversight, and regular audits.
The move comes as Federal agencies have shown leniency towards the crypto industry since President Trump's administration began. It also follows rising interest among US banks seeking to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment systems. Major banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are actively exploring stablecoin initiatives.
The OCC clarified in May that national banks can handle crypto transactions and outsource services as long as third-party risks are properly managed. Likewise, the Fed withdrew its 2022 guidance that discouraged bank involvement in crypto and stablecoin activities by requiring prior notice before participation.
The US Senate also approved Jonathan Gould as the Comptroller of the Currency on July 11 to replace Rodney Hood, who served as acting Comptroller. Prior to his confirmation, Gould had a strong background in crypto, previously working at prominent firms such as Bitfury and BlackRock.
The move also aligns with crypto regulatory progress as House lawmakers kicked off Crypto Week, where three crypto regulatory bills are set for deliberation. These include the GENIUS bill, the CLARITY bill, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds a crucial support level amid rising selling pressure
Pi edges lower to retest a crucial support level as it decouples from the broader market recovery. PI token unlocks and increasing balance on CEXs boost selling pressure.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu face profit-taking risk as Bitcoin's rally takes a breather
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are frontlining meme coins losses on Tuesday, following a strong uptrend the previous day. The surge in the prices of DOGE, SHIB and other crypto assets followed in the footsteps of Bitcoin, which hit a new record high of $123,218 on Monday.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Solana-based BONK, PENGU, WIF could lead the next market bull run
Bonk’s breakout rally gains traction, printing its fourth consecutive bullish candle. Pudgy Penguins' steadies amid the announcement of the upcoming launch of a multiplayer game, eyes further gains.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trim gains amid declining ETF inflows and profit-taking
Bitcoin encounters volatility and slips toward $116,000 as investors book profits from the rally to record highs. Ethereum bears take back control as ETH drops below $3,000 ahead of US CPI data.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.