Market picture
Bitcoin updated five-week highs above $18,300 on Wednesday but then fell along with stock indices amid the Fed's intention to raise rates higher and hold them longer than markets had hoped.
The market reaction to the Fed brought the price back to levels before the lift-off but did not trigger a sustained decline yet. Bitcoin failed to close the day above its 50-day moving average but continues to hover around that curve. A consolidation above this line could spur additional demand.
The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was up 1 point to 31 by Thursday and continues to be in a state of "fear". Despite dropping 1.4% overnight, the crypto market's total capitalisation at 860bn has been near the upper end of its trading range for more than a month.
News background
According to CoinGesco, the number of cryptocurrencies in the BTC and Ethereum networks reached historic highs following the collapse of FTX. The growth rate of large asset holders has quadrupled compared to the annual average.
Goldman Sachs said gold is a better asset diversifier than BTC as it is less volatile.
According to Nansen, about $3 billion has been withdrawn from Binance in the last two days, with user activity attributed to a "temporary suspension" of withdrawals in USDC.
In response to the recent media attack, Tether, the issuer of USDT, said it would reduce the collateralised credits in USDT reserves to zero over the next year.
There is no consensus among US regulators on cryptocurrencies. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has called bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT commodities in a lawsuit against FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces up to 115 years in prison.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC yet to face its toughest hurdle at $19,100
Bitcoin price shows a recent explosive move that has overcome an immediate hurdle. As impressive as this run-up is, BTC needs to tackle another resistance level that will likely provide a major pushback. Bitcoin price rallied roughly 9% over the last 11 days.
FTX creditor Kevin O'Leary blames Binance for former exchange's bankruptcy, urges need for regulation
FTX had previously paid Kevin O'Leary over $15 million to advocate for the now-bankrupt exchange. O'Leary alleged Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, sabotaged FTX with his intention of buying out the latter exchange.
FOMC Recap: Fed hike impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold
In its latest meeting, the US Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate rise of 50 basis points to 4.5%. The central bank renewed its commitment to fight inflation and kept increasing interest rates for the sixth straight meeting, despite a lower-than-expected US CPI earlier on Tuesday.
Ethereum price aims at $1,400 as PayPal joins hands with MetaMask to improve on ETH transfer
Ethereum is one of the most in-demand cryptocurrencies when it comes to crypto payments and purchases, along with Bitcoin and Litecoin. PayPal is making the most of this opportunity.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.