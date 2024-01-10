- Bitcoin price rose to $48,000 before correcting and falling below $45,000, finally recovering to $46,000.
- The SEC and Chair Gary Gensler confirmed that the regulator’s X account was hacked and that the Bitcoin spot ETF decision is still pending.
- SEC is being asked to conduct a market manipulation investigation, with Senator Hagerty saying that “Congress needs answers”.
The spot Bitcoin ETF approval is a highly influential subject in the crypto market at the moment, and just what the market feared occurred when the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) account was hacked earlier today. Here is a breakdown of what happened, when it happened, and how the market reacted to it.
Bitcoin price crashes following SEC hack
- Around 21:00 UTC, the official X, formerly Twitter, account of the SEC tweeted out that all spot Bitcoin ETF applications had been approved.
- This led to a sudden surge in the crypto market that sent Bitcoin price rallying by 2.66%, hitting $47,897 at the peak up from $46,500.
- The approval of the ETFs spread like wildfire and soon caught the attention of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who, from his official account, tweeted,
“The SEC twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.
- This led to a correction of the rallies, and Bitcoin price dropped from the peak of $47,897 to $44,903, marking a 3.75% drop in the span of a few minutes.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
- The news of the compromise was soon confirmed by the SEC itself as it regained control of the account, tweeting the same.
The @SECGov X account was compromised, and an unauthorized post was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.— U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) January 9, 2024
- The confirmation from the SEC stabilized the market, and Bitcoin price began recovering gradually, reaching $46,174 at the time of writing.
- However, the damage was already done as over $56 million worth of open positions were liquidated. This included $32 million worth of long positions and $24 million worth of short positions.
Bitcoin liquidations
- Soon after, Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino tweeted that Securities lawyers stated that the SEC must investigate itself for “market manipulation”. Not much later, Senator Bill Hagerty also commented on the incident, saying that Congress needs answers. His tweet read,
“Just like the SEC would demand accountability from a public company if they made such a colossal market-moving mistake, Congress needs answers on what just happened. This is unacceptable.
- The Bitcoin spot ETF is a volatile topic since it would mark a historic moment for the crypto market. The deadline for the approval of the more than a dozen applications is Wednesday, January 10, and the expectations of a green light from the SEC are running high as it would create a precedent for spot crypto ETFs in the future.
- Nevertheless, the crypto market recovered from the incident quickly and made its move at trolling the SEC for their breach of security with the likes of Twitter Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz joining, tweeting,
How it started, how it's going: pic.twitter.com/LFYibq2BBK— David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) January 9, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price might extend recovery with massive drop in supply on exchanges
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, has noted a decline in its token supply on exchanges in the past six months. SHIB supply on exchanges hit its lowest level since July 2023 and typically this is considered a bullish sign for Shiba Inu price recovery.
Bitcoin Spot ETF applicant BlackRock is ready to get the show on the road, amends S-1 filing within 24 hours
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates to attract capital. Bitwise Invest offers the lowest fee at 0.24%, while GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
Cosmos community votes on proposal to push ATOM toward zero minimum inflation
The Cosmos (ATOM) community is voting on a proposal to set the minimum inflation rate at 0% a month after approving to reduce the maximum inflation level to 10%. Inflation is the reduction in the underlying asset's value as its circulating supply increases.
Uniswap price could plummet as UNI held on exchanges exceeds $420 million
Uniswap supply on exchanges is inching closer to a six-month high, increasing the potential selling pressure on UNI. Uniswap announced the official completion of over $1.7 billion in swaps on January 3.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).