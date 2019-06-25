Facebook’s Libra is subject to a second hearing next month

The U.S. Congress is further pressing ahead for another hearing on Facebook's cryptocurrency plans.

Concerns are growing around the impact on consumers and also competing with the dollar.

Congress is largely calling for a second hearing on Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency in July, as concerns further mount.

Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee did announce the panel will be holding a second hearing on Facebook’s intentions to develop a cryptocurrency based payment platform.

The chairman was quoted saying: