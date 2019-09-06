Facebook fronts the best lobbyists in the battle in win regulatory approval for Libra

Facebook actively hiring lobbyists to see gain regulatory go-ahead for Libra.

The new hires will lobby for Facebook at the Capitol Hill and other United States regulators.

Facebook is not giving up on its quest to gain regulatory approval for its proposed Libra digital currency. The social media giant has according to Bloomberg sort the services of the best lobbyist - William Hollier and Michael Williams.

Bloomberg cited lobby disclosure filing on Thursday. The president of Hollier Associates LLC swung in action on behalf of Facebook last month. The filing states that he is lobbying for Facebook on blockchain policy. He is known for his connections in Washington, besides he worked for Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) who chairs the Senate Banking Committee.

Also working as Facebook lobbyist is Susan Zook, a former aid of Senator Crapo and will help push Libra at the Capitol Hill.

On the other hand, Michael Williams began his lobbying quest on behalf of Facebook around mid-July. He has a history of Lobbying for the American Financial Services Association and Delta Air Lines Inc.

These hires show Facebook’s unstoppable mission to see Libra launch and/or the company is desperate. Either way, Facebook needs to have the regulators in its corner in order to see Libra through with its intended launch.

