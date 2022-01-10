Experts believe crypto bear market is here as social trends predict bearish sentiment

- Social trends data from Santiment confirms that cryptocurrency may be in an official bear market.
- Mid-May 2021 was the last time when bearish sentiment was prevalent among investors, implying capitulation.
- Analysts note that cryptocurrency bear markets are becoming shorter in duration, just as bull markets.
Analysts believe that the cryptocurrency bear market has arrived based on social trends and investor sentiment. Proponents argue that the current bear market is shorter than previous ones.
Traders believe that the crypto bull market is over
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment, social trends from traders confirm that cryptocurrencies are in an official bear market. The bearish sentiment from mid-May 2021 is prevalent in 2022 as capitulation by new investors and traders continues.
Our social trends data confirms that the trading crowd feels very much as though #crypto is in an official #bearmarket. Mid-May was the last time #bearish sentiment was this prevalent, which is a very promising sign that weak hands are capitulating. https://t.co/Xyuw1L5fRB pic.twitter.com/Uz882URRla— Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 10, 2022
@BitBitCrypto, a crypto analyst and trader, is of the opinion that the bear market is here to stay. The launch of a custody Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in 2022 could fuel a bull run and a massive rally in Bitcoin price.
$BTC— Bitbit (@BitBitCrypto) January 9, 2022
You need to know why we're here to understand what's coming up.
IMO the bear market is here; it's here to stay, but... not for a long time. I expect a real custody ETF to launch this year or the beginning of next year, creating another massive rally beforehand. pic.twitter.com/a3JRbSJubu
@TraderMayne, analyst and crypto trader, believes that some price rallies occur in a bear market. The analyst notes that just as cryptocurrency prices don’t go up in a straight line, similarly, they don’t go down in the same manner either.
Some of my favorite rallies to trade occurred in a bear market.— Mayne (@Tradermayne) January 8, 2022
Not saying we are in a bear market, maybe we are, but just like things don't go up in a straight line they don't go down in a straight line either. pic.twitter.com/69gm4HedSY
@tedtalksmacro notes that both bull and bear markets in the cryptocurrency ecosystem are becoming shorter in duration. The analyst recommends that traders get used to range-bound price action.
Bear markets are becoming shorter in duration, but so are bull markets— tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) January 9, 2022
Get used to range-bound price action, institutions love it
Historically, previous bear markets were followed by a short-term increase in prices until the uncertainty and fear among traders stopped. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, an indicator of trader sentiment towards the asset, indicated “extreme fear.” This is synonymous with a bear market.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted that the asset is at risk of crashing to $37,000.
