Bitpanda raised 43.6 million euros via an IEO for native token BEST.

Crypto-to-crypto trading services launch worldwide except the US and China.

Bitpanda, a Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange has unveiled the expanded global service referred to Bitpanda Global Exchange. The launch comes after the exchange raised 43.6 million euros in initial exchange offering (IEO). The fundraising was tailored for its native token, BEST in both private and public sales.

Bitpanda Global Exchange is a crypto-to-crypto trading platform open for trading in all parts of the world apart from the US and China. In addition to that, fiat-crypto trading services have been made available in over 54 countries.

At the moment, the trading pairs availing include BTC/EUR, BTC/USDT, ETH/EUR, XRP/EUR, MIOTA/EUR, ETH/BTC, XRP/BTC, MIOTA/BTC, PAN/BTC, BEST/BTC, BEST/EUR, and BEST/USDT.

The trading fees can be paid using Bitpanda’s native token, BEST. Trades using BEST are guaranteed a 25% discount on trading fees. According to CryptoNinjas a crypto news website: