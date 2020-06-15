Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD's dip below $220 shows a clear shift in momentum

- ETH/USD is clearly in a daily downtrend after yet another leg down today on June 15.
- Ethereum doesn’t have a lot of support nearby and will need to hold $200.
After a negative weekend dropping to $229, Ethereum continued trading downwards today on June 15. The low of the day is at $218, but we could still see more downside action. The selling pressure is really strong and could take Ethereum down to $200 as there aren’t many support levels on the way down.
ETH/USD daily chart
Bears have clearly confirmed a daily downtrend for Ethereum after losing the last low and the daily 26-EMA at $228.98. The only real hope for the bulls would be to form a bullish reversal candlestick and climb above that 26-EMA. The MACD turned bearish on June 11 and it’s getting worse.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Not a lot of hope for buyers here. Ethereum has painted seven consecutive red candlesticks on the chart after getting rejected from the 26-EMA. The next support level is right where the bulls stopped 10 hours ago at $217.61. A loss of this level could mean ETH dropping to $200 as there isn’t a lot of support.
ETH/USD technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|222.4
|Today Daily Change
|-9.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.97
|Today daily open
|231.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|235.14
|Daily SMA50
|216.44
|Daily SMA100
|185.58
|Daily SMA200
|182.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|238.59
|Previous Daily Low
|229.91
|Previous Weekly High
|250.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|225.52
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|233.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|235.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|228.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|224.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|219.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|236.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|242.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|245.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears push the market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
IOT/USD may struggle to stay above $0.2000
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $578 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours and over 6% since the start of Monday to trade at $0.2077 at the time of writing.
ETH to outperform BTC and hit $7,500 during the next bull cycle
ETH/USD is changing hands at $223.40, down over 5% in the recent 24 hours. The second-largest digital coin hit the intraday low at $218 before fresh buying interest helped to push it back above $220.00.
Bitcoin plunges in tandem with S&P 500 futures
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in red turbulent waters on Monday. The king of cryptocurrency tanked under $9,000 for the first time in June. This move comes after a fairly stable weekend session.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.