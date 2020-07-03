Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD remains flat after setting a clear daily lower high at $232.80

Ethereum is in a daily downtrend and has established a lower high at $232.80.

Bulls still have a chance to create a daily equilibrium pattern by creating a higher low above $216.37.

Ethereum is not doing much after setting a clear daily lower high and losing the 12-EMA at $228.98 and the 26-EMA at $229.64. As long as the bulls can’t climb above both EMAs, the trend will remain the same.

ETH/USD daily chart

Although buyers were not facing many resistance levels, the selling pressure was enough to make ETH fall below the daily EMAs, losing $230.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is surprisingly still in an uptrend because Ethereum didn’t drop below $222.93, the last low. Bulls set a higher low at $223.31 which is a continuation of the uptrend but they are getting rejected from the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. The next resistance area for buyers is around $230 up to $233.