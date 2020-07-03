Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD remains flat after setting a clear daily lower high at $232.80

- Ethereum is in a daily downtrend and has established a lower high at $232.80.
- Bulls still have a chance to create a daily equilibrium pattern by creating a higher low above $216.37.
Ethereum is not doing much after setting a clear daily lower high and losing the 12-EMA at $228.98 and the 26-EMA at $229.64. As long as the bulls can’t climb above both EMAs, the trend will remain the same.
ETH/USD daily chart
Although buyers were not facing many resistance levels, the selling pressure was enough to make ETH fall below the daily EMAs, losing $230.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart is surprisingly still in an uptrend because Ethereum didn’t drop below $222.93, the last low. Bulls set a higher low at $223.31 which is a continuation of the uptrend but they are getting rejected from the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. The next resistance area for buyers is around $230 up to $233.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive rally, on-chain data implies
Bitcoin's address activity has reached 1.07 million, which is the highest level since January 2018, according to the cryptocurrency data provider Santimnet.
EOS /USD enters bullish phase, gains 2% in a matter of minutes
EOS/USD catapulted to $2.44 having gained over 2% of its value in a matter of minutes. By the time of writing, the coin retreated to $2.40; however, it is still nearly 2% since the start of the day and 1.45% higher on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD attempts a recovery, still within the range
Ripple (XRP) has been trading in a tight range since the end of June. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1770, having gained over 1% since the beginning of the day.
ADA/USD drops down following a heavily bullish Wednesday
ADA/USD bears dropped the price down from $0.0976 to $0.0945 this Thursday. This followed a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price flew up from $0.0833, climbing above the 20D Bollinger Band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.