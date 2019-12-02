Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD keeps falling after failing at the $155-level

MACD and signal lines start to diverge following a period of convergence, indicating increasing bearish momentum.

The 4-hour ETH/USD chart has found immediate resistance at the SMA 50 curve.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD managed to chart a third straight bearish day after failing at the $155-level. This Monday, Ethereum has dropped from $151.30 to $149. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows us that the MACD and signal lines start to diverge following a period of convergence, indicating increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 20-day Bollinger Band of the 4-hour ETH/USD chart has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves act as immediate market resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending in an upward channel formation, indicating that the bulls are attempted to fight back. The buyers managed to break past the resistance provided by the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows two green sessions following seven straight red sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 148.98 Today Daily Change -2.26 Today Daily Change % -1.49 Today daily open 151.24 Trends Daily SMA20 164.79 Daily SMA50 174.22 Daily SMA100 179.14 Daily SMA200 213.83 Levels Previous Daily High 152.83 Previous Daily Low 146.26 Previous Weekly High 158.05 Previous Weekly Low 132.49 Previous Monthly High 194.8 Previous Monthly Low 132.49 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 148.77 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.32 Daily Pivot Point S1 147.39 Daily Pivot Point S2 143.54 Daily Pivot Point S3 140.83 Daily Pivot Point R1 153.96 Daily Pivot Point R2 156.68 Daily Pivot Point R3 160.53



