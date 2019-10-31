Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has an opportunity for greater heights

- Ethereum price is trading in the red, up 0.40% the session on Tuesday.
- ETH/USD bulls must break down chunky daily resistance at $195 for greater upside momentum.
- Price action has been moving within consolidation mode since the back end of September.
ETH/USD daily chart
The bulls have so far been hit within rejection at the major barrier is eyed at $195, tracking at the potential neckline of a daily double bottom.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
Price action is moving a narrowing range-block structure, subject to a breakout.
Spot rate: 182.62
Relative change: -0.50%
High: 185.56
Low: 178.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
