ETH/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following seven straight red sessions.

William’s %R is trending inside the overbought zone, which hints at an upcoming bearish correction.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bulls stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $208.37 to $215.67. The price is currently trending near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The recent positive price action has caused the Elliott OScillator to have a green session following seven consecutive red sessions. William’s %R is trending inside the overbought zone, which hints at an upcoming bearish correction.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD bulls must overcome resistance at $224.33 to cross the $225 critical psychological level. On the downside, healthy support lies at $207, SMA 20, $198.55 and SMA 50.

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 216.95 Today Daily Change 8.58 Today Daily Change % 4.12 Today daily open 208.37 Trends Daily SMA20 202.77 Daily SMA50 192.4 Daily SMA100 186.49 Daily SMA200 176.17 Levels Previous Daily High 208.37 Previous Daily Low 200.89 Previous Weekly High 216.98 Previous Weekly Low 191.49 Previous Monthly High 227.37 Previous Monthly Low 128.95 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 205.51 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 203.75 Daily Pivot Point S1 203.38 Daily Pivot Point S2 198.4 Daily Pivot Point S3 195.91 Daily Pivot Point R1 210.86 Daily Pivot Point R2 213.35 Daily Pivot Point R3 218.33



