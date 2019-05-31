Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bounces off a critical area of support
- Ethereum price in the second part of Friday is trading in minor positive, gains of some 2.5%.
- ETH/USD bounced off a critical ascending trend line of support, a failure to hold could see $200 at threat.
- Should the bulls break down the monthly high at $288, eyes will be on a firm move into $300 territory.
Spot rate: 260.85
Relative change: +2.50%
High: 262.53
Low: 244.84
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|261.4
|Today Daily Change
|7.00
|Today Daily Change %
|2.75
|Today daily open
|254.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|243.94
|Daily SMA50
|197.52
|Daily SMA100
|170.58
|Daily SMA200
|148.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|288.43
|Previous Daily Low
|239.36
|Previous Weekly High
|264.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|231.05
|Previous Monthly High
|187.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|258.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|269.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|233.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|211.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|282.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|309.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|331.17
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action earlier in the session managed to break out from a narrowing range-block formation, the price has retested and now room to push further north.
ETH/USD daily chart
- A near-term critical area of support has been tested, an ascending trend line, a breach could expose $200 to the downside. Otherwise, eyes on a bounce for another attempt at the $300 territory.
