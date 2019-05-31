Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bounces off a critical area of support

Ken Chigbo
  • Ethereum price in the second part of Friday is trading in minor positive, gains of some 2.5%. 
  • ETH/USD bounced off a critical ascending trend line of support, a failure to hold could see $200 at threat. 
  • Should the bulls break down the monthly high at $288, eyes will be on a firm move into $300 territory. 

 

Spot rate:                  260.85

Relative change:      +2.50%

High:                         262.53

Low:                          244.84

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 261.4
Today Daily Change 7.00
Today Daily Change % 2.75
Today daily open 254.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 243.94
Daily SMA50 197.52
Daily SMA100 170.58
Daily SMA200 148.84
Levels
Previous Daily High 288.43
Previous Daily Low 239.36
Previous Weekly High 264.65
Previous Weekly Low 231.05
Previous Monthly High 187.51
Previous Monthly Low 140.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 258.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 269.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 233.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 211.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 183.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 282.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 309.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 331.17

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action earlier in the session managed to break out from a narrowing range-block formation, the price has retested and now room to push further north. 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • A near-term critical area of support has been tested, an ascending trend line, a breach could expose $200 to the downside. Otherwise, eyes on a bounce for another attempt at the $300 territory. 

