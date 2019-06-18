Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD another blow for the price in $270-280 range
- Ethereum price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of around 2.90%.
- ETH/USD price action continues to face rejection within $270-280 range, where much supply can be seen.
- Despite the losses on the day, ETH/USD via the daily is moving within a bullish flag structure.
Spot rate: 266.20
Relative change: -2.90%
High: 274.32
Low: 262.47
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Vital near-term demand can be seen via the 60-minute view around $264-262 price range.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily continues to move within a bullish flag structure.
