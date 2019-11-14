Ethereum technical analysis: Daily ETH/USD keeps trudging along sluggishly in an $11-range

ETH/USD went up from $187.15 to $188.10 so far this Wednesday.

The MACD indicator in the daily chart shows decreasing bullish market momentum.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD is moving along sluggishly in a narrow $11-range between $180.15 and $191.30. This Wednesday, ETH/USD went up from $187.15 to $188.10, which has been wholly negated so far this Thursday. The daily chart is floating above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD price has charted an evening star pattern and is floating above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight green sessions of increasing intensity.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD has broken below the upward channel formation and the red Ichimoku cable. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support. The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 56.25.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 187.14 Today Daily Change -0.91 Today Daily Change % -0.48 Today daily open 188.05 Trends Daily SMA20 185.28 Daily SMA50 180.06 Daily SMA100 187.39 Daily SMA200 214.26 Levels Previous Daily High 189.65 Previous Daily Low 185.27 Previous Weekly High 194.8 Previous Weekly Low 179.18 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 187.98 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 186.94 Daily Pivot Point S1 185.67 Daily Pivot Point S2 183.28 Daily Pivot Point S3 181.29 Daily Pivot Point R1 190.04 Daily Pivot Point R2 192.03 Daily Pivot Point R3 194.42



