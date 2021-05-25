Ethereum hit a low of 1732 during the weekend before reversing. It has rallied 54% from the lows and it´s now at a MASSIVE key level giving us a good risk to reward buy opportunity.

The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.