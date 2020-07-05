Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD risks a break below 200-HMA amid bearish RSI

- ETH/USD bears await fresh impetus for the next leg down.
- Path of least resistance is to the downside in the near-term.
- The coin eyes $223.31 on a breach of key 200-HMA support.
Despite the latest drop, Ethereum (ETH/USD) remains confined within its $10 week-long trading range. The second-most widely traded crypto asset reverses more than half the late Saturday rally to $230.84, as sellers return amid thin volumes and minimal volatility so far this Sunday. The price seems exposed to an additional downside, as it now loses over 1% to trade around the $226.75 region. The spot enjoys a market capitalization of about $ 25.31 billion while it looks to settle the week 2% higher.
Short-term technical outlook
ETH/USD: Hourly chart
As observed in the hourly sticks, the no. 2 coin is challenging the key 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) support at $226.44. A break below the latter is inevitable given the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding below the 50 level, the bearish territory.
The immediate cushion for the ETH bulls awaits at the rising trendline support of $225.45. Selling pressure is likely to intensify below that level, opening floors for a test of Thursday’s low of $223.31, which could keep the buyers’ hopeful.
Meanwhile, the price faces immediate resistance at the horizontal 50-HMA of $227.02. Acceptance above the last could see the next barrier at $227.80 on the buyers’ radar. The 21 and 100-HMA coincide at the level.
Further north, the critical horizontal trendline resistance at $230.86 will be eyed. Note that Saturday’s high was at $230.84.
ETH/USD: Additional levels of note
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|226.74
|Today Daily Change
|-2.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12
|Today daily open
|229.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|230.55
|Daily SMA50
|227.54
|Daily SMA100
|202.2
|Daily SMA200
|190.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|230.84
|Previous Daily Low
|224.62
|Previous Weekly High
|232.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|217.81
|Previous Monthly High
|253.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|216.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|228.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|225.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|222.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|219.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|231.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|234.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|238.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: $9200 is the level to beat for the BTC bulls
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after reversing sharply from the late-Saturday spike to $9195.19 highs. The choppy trend is likely to extend until a fresh volatility wave hits the crypto space again. Markets await a strong catalyst to revive the near-term bullish momentum.
Bitcoin Cash: Downside appears compelling amid bearish technical set up
BCH/USD is seeing aggressive selling over the last hour, after having witnessed a volatile session late Saturday. The coin is teasing an ascending triangle on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has pierced 50.00 from above, more losses likely?
XRP/USD remains bearish while below 21-DMA
Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday. The coin looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier. RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day long weekend.
ETH/USD risks a break below 200-HMA amid bearish RSI
ETH/USD reverses more than half the late Saturday rally to $230.84, as sellers return amid thin volumes and minimal volatility so far this Sunday. The coin eyes Thursday's low of $223.31 on a breach of key 200-HMA support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.