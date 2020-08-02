Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD plummets like dead weight in the air after hitting a one-year high at $400

- Ethereum bounces upwards following the plunge to $325 moments after hitting yearly high at $415.
- ETH/USD remains in the hands of the bulls as seen with the bullish session printed by the Elliot Wave Oscillator.
Ethereum has back in the $300’s range after briefly trading above $400. The tremendous price action occurred in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $12,000. Ripple also stepped above the critical $0.30. On the other hand, ETH/USD ascended to new 2020 highs above $400. A yearly high was traded at $416.48 (on Coinbase) before the devastating plunge occurred.
Ether is currently trading at $373.74 which is marginally above 2019 high at $361. Support at this level is expected to continue to hold as buyers focus on making the bullish case to $400. Resistance is expected at $380 but if broken, gains above $400 are likely to materialize.
Technically, Ethereum is in the hands of the bulls as seen with the RSI position above 70. The reversal from the levels above $400 is reflected in the RSI drop from 88 to 85. The Elliot Wave Oscillator is also in a bullish session, which means that gains will continue in the near term.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD sets a new 2020-high at $11,450
Bitcoin has been trading inside a daily uptrend for the past week but has not consolidated just yet. This is not necessarily bad as the breakout above $10,000 was extremely important. The next resistance level is all the way up at $12,000, a psychological level followed by $12,300, a two-year high.
ETH/USD on its way to $400 facing only one major resistance level at $366
Ethereum continues leading the way gaining another 3% and increasing its market dominance by 0.5% in the last two days. Ethereum’s dominance was around 9.7% in June 2020 and peaked at 12% on July 27, a significant raise.
XRP/USD whales are significantly increasing after cracking $0.25
XRP is currently trading at $0.251 in a daily uptrend and will most likely form a bull flag in the short-term. According to statistics from Santiment, the number of XRP whales has increased over the past month. On July 7, around 814 whales held at least 1 million XRP coins up to 10 million.
Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go
Time indeed waits for no one, the old adage goes. As for Ethereum, it has been a great five-year journey. The road has been laced with big wins and a fair share of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.